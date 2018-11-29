In road rage incident, 25 men stab 2 to death in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

Two working professionals were stabbed to death by a mob near a busy market close to Shalimar Bagh police station on Tuesday evening .

Police said that one of the victims, Tanish Kwatra, 23, was knifed to death by the mob inside a shop in revenge for a day-old road rage incident. The other man, identified as Pawan Gupta, 22, was only an innocent bystander who was caught between goons brandishing knives.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the mob comprised at least 25 people. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan, however, put the number at 15, but said that the figure could rise based on revelations being made by the arrested suspects.

“So far we have arrested nine men, including the main suspect, Nikhil Sharma, who owns a motorcycle showroom in Shalimar Bagh. All the attackers are in their early 20s,” said the DCP.

The deceased, Kwatra and Gupta, were neighbours in Block BH of Shalimar Bagh. Kwatra worked for a private firm while Gupta was a salesman at IGI airport.

“Kwatra and Sharma had their own group of local friends. The groups were cold to each other but things had never before escalated to the point of a physical clash,” said the DCP.

That situation, however, changed on Monday afternoon when a two-wheeler that Kwatra was riding grazed past a scooter that belonged to Sharma’s friend.

“This led to a tiff during which Sharma also reached the spot. Kwatra called around a dozen of his friends and thrashed Sharma and his friends,” said the DCP.

Sharma was left seething with anger. “He wanted revenge and rounded up his friends,” said the DCP. On Tuesday evening, Sharma and his friends visited Kwatra’s home, when he was not around.

“They complained that my son had beaten them up. I promised to look into it and straighten out my son,” said Kwatra’s mother, Sunita.

Police said that around 8.30pm, Kwatra left his house on receiving a phone call.

But Kwatra had barely walked out of his home — situated near the busy BH Market and barely 200 metres from the local police station — when he found himself surrounded by Sharma and his friends who were allegedly armed with knives.

An argument broke out which soon escalated and Kwatra was stabbed twice. He ran to save himself and hid inside a nearby tours and travels shop.

“He locked the shop‘s door from inside. But the men broke open the glass panes. Three-four of them entered, while the others stood guard outside,” said the shop owner Kamal Kumar, who claimed he was too terrified to act. The men then allegedly used a helmet, a dustbin and a computer monitor to beat up Kwatra.

“He was bleeding and collapsed,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, as the mob was breaking into the shop, a customer Pawan Gupta — who was inside to collect train tickets — managed to sneak out. He was, however, stopped outside by the knife-wielding men who stood guard. “Gupta was stabbed by one of the men to prevent other locals from intervening. We believe that he was either stabbed accidentally or the killers mistook him as Kwatra’s friend,” said an investigator.

Kwatra died minutes after the attack while Gupta succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday .

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 07:59 IST