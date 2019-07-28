RWAs complain to MCDs about stray animal menace

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city on Saturday complained about the growing problem of stray animals during a session with the BJP-led municipal

corporations in the national capital.

The RWAs demanded civic agencies to take measures to deal with the problem, especially in residential neighbourhoods.

Members complained about the growing dog, cattle and monkey menace in the city. Saurabh Gandhi, secretary of United Residents of Delhi (URD), an umbrella body of RWAs, said, “Recently, a 27-year-old man was gored to death by a stray cow on the road in Inderpuri, west Delhi, after his bike hit him. As such, there are only 10 legal dairies in the city which are all in the border areas, then how do we find straying cattle even in the middle of the city.”

He added, “The High Court has also emphasised that considering both animal and human rights, illegal dairies must be shut. The municipalities must do something about this...Also, the civic agencies should do something about the dog and monkey menace in residential colonies, as they are attacking people. The monkeys are a real problem in the walled city, south Delhi and residential areas near the ridge.”

While civic agencies admitted to the problem, they claimed helplessness in addressing the problem, especially related to dogs and monkeys.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 05:44 IST