e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

SDMC inducts 55 new machines for pollution control

delhi Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday inducted 55 machines that would help with sanitation jobs. These include two super-sucker machines to clear clogged sewage drains, six mechanical road sweepers, 26 CNG-powered Trucks and 17 tractors with water tankers for dust pollution control.

These have been purchased with funds provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), amounting to ₹12.64 crore, under Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said. The MoHUA Secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra, mayor of SDMC Sunita Kangra, and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor, flagged off the machines at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre on Minto Road.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti Commissioner said, “The super-sucker machines, costing ₹4.90 crore, are the best in the country and capable of cleaning the most inaccessible locations such as covered drains, piped drains culvers and other bottlenecks of the drainage system.”

“The 26 CNG-powered LCV trucks have been procured at a cost of ₹3.02 crore and they will used for transportation of Construction & Demolition (C&D) debris and other related work. Meanwhile, the six mechanical road sweepers have a capacity of lifting 4.5 cubic metre of dust and will help us control air pollution in the city,” he said.

top news
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News