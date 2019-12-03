SDMC inducts 55 new machines for pollution control

delhi

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday inducted 55 machines that would help with sanitation jobs. These include two super-sucker machines to clear clogged sewage drains, six mechanical road sweepers, 26 CNG-powered Trucks and 17 tractors with water tankers for dust pollution control.

These have been purchased with funds provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), amounting to ₹12.64 crore, under Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said. The MoHUA Secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra, mayor of SDMC Sunita Kangra, and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor, flagged off the machines at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre on Minto Road.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti Commissioner said, “The super-sucker machines, costing ₹4.90 crore, are the best in the country and capable of cleaning the most inaccessible locations such as covered drains, piped drains culvers and other bottlenecks of the drainage system.”

“The 26 CNG-powered LCV trucks have been procured at a cost of ₹3.02 crore and they will used for transportation of Construction & Demolition (C&D) debris and other related work. Meanwhile, the six mechanical road sweepers have a capacity of lifting 4.5 cubic metre of dust and will help us control air pollution in the city,” he said.