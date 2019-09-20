SDMC to build 4 parking lots, will create space for over 500 cars

delhi

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:03 IST

To solve the parking problem in south Delhi areas, the south civic body has approved creation of additional parking space for over 500 vehicles. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation(SDMC) will construct multilevel puzzle parking lots at four sites.

Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. SDMC officials said the multilevel puzzle parking system is adopted at the places where less space is available.

These automated parking spaces will be developed in Janakpuri, Greater Kailash-I, near Sarai Kale Khan and near Nizamuddin Basti.

The proposals for constructing the planned parking space were passed by the standing committee of the SDMC last month. The proposal was further approved by the civic body’s house on Wednesday.

The SDMC officials said these proposed parking lots are likely to be made operational by the end of 2020.

The automated multilevel puzzle parking slots would be constructed at M block market in Greater Kailash 1, Waste to Wonder Park near Sarai Kale Khan, B1-Block Janakpuri and at a space along slip road near Lodhi Road flyover on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near Nizamuddin Basti.

While parking is a major issue in the national Capital but the situation in south Delhi is worse. In many market areas in south Delhi, vehicles can be seen parked on the road side. Traffic usually comes to a slow pace on the Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan, especially after the construction of the Waste to Wonder park as visitors usually park their vehicles on the road side.

The proposed automated parking lot at GK 1 would accommodate 200 cars, while the capacity of Janakpuri parking would be 135 cars. Similarly, the capacity of puzzle parking lot near Waste to Wonder Park would be 118 cars while Nizamuddin Basti parking would be able to accommodate 86 cars.

“These parking lots will create additional parking spaces for 539 cars in south Delhi. Since these parking projects have been approved by the House, the tendering process will begin soon. We hope that these projects will be over by the end of the next year,” a senior SDMC official said.

Last year in August, the proposal to construct a shuttle parking lot at M block market in Greater Kailash was first put up before the standing committee. The plan was however, sent back to the commissioner with certain observations for “reconsideration”. The standing committee had then observed that a shuttle parking lot was not feasible in the market area due to space constraints and had instead proposed puzzle parking lots.

According to SDMC officials, shuttle parking lots involves vertical lifts and horizontal shuttles that operate together to ensure fast access to vehicles. This type requires more space than the puzzle parking system.

