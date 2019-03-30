SDMC ups ad revenue by 10% this financial year

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has marked a 10% increase in its advertisement revenue this financial year (2018-19), up from last year’s Rs 134 crore to Rs 150 crore this year.

Advertisement revenue is the third biggest source of money for the corporation after property tax and toll tax. SDMC earned Rs 2,900 crore as internal revenue in the year 2017-18, of which R 697 crore was house tax, excluding transfer duty. Toll tax stood at R 500 crore.

With the financial year closing on March 31, 2019, all the three corporations are assessing their income from various remunerative projects and departments.

South Delhi commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel said, “We are trying to exploit the full potential of the advertisement department and heavily clamping down on illegal advertisements so that they don’t eat into our income. We are going for digital and swanky advertising like LED screens to give value for money to our advertisers and a great look to the city.”

“We are determined to strengthen our internal resources,” he said.

Deputy commissioner (SDMC) Prem Shankar Jha said the advertisement revenue of the corporation had tripled since 2015, mainly because the corporation installed unipoles (large advertisement frames on single steel poles) and mupies (smaller roadside advertising boards) at 300 sites for legitimate advertisements in the last few years.

“We gave out space in market places such as Greater Kailash, Defence Colony and Lajpat Nagar to advertising firms so they could get shopkeepers to publicise their products there. A total of 1,000 FIRs were lodged against illegal advertisement banners and hoardings,” he said.

“We partnered with authorities like the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), DIAL of the IGI Airport, DND flyover, Delhi Tourism and Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) to allow advertisements in their spaces and share revenue with us,” he explained.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation officers said their advertisement revenue had gone up from Rs 33.03 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 33.57 crore in 2018-19. For East Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the corresponding figures are Rs 10 crore (2017-18) and Rs 16 crore (2018-19).

The other remunerative project of the south municipality -- parking -- has generated a revenue of R 115 crore this time as opposed to about Rs.100 crore in 2017-18.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 11:24 IST