Serial rapist arrest: A clean shaven man, suspect wore suits while on prowl for victims, say police

The mobile phone of Manish Chaddha, the suspected serial rapist who was nabbed on Tuesday, contained several ‘photos of naked children, scores of porn clips and conversations with sex workers’, police said on Wednesday.

“The images on his phone were of both girls and boys known to him,” a police officer said.

But none of the porn video clips involved children and the police said they are yet to probe whether he was a paedophile.

“Chaddha has told us that he would seek services of sex workers, but he did not have money to spend on them. He also said he found children in poor neighbourhoods easy targets,” another police officer who interrogated him said.

Chaddha would often ride his maroon scooter and drive to nearby neighbourhoods, where he targeted children who were either playing alone or were out to buy something, the officer said. “He made sure to visit neighbourhoods where he did not have relatives or friends,” the officer added.

Chaddha, who sports a tattoo on his right arm, allegedly had his way on every occasion — except once — by using threats of either strangulating his victim or throwing her off the terrace, the officer said.

Chaddha also knew the dangers of CCTV cameras. “Many times when the cameras captured him, he was seen speaking on the phone. He has confessed that on most occasions, he was pretending to just talk on the phone,” said the officer.

Chaddha mostly preferred a clean shaven look and sometimes wore suits while committing his crimes. Hindustan Times is not publishing any images of the man because his test identification parade is yet to be done.

For Chaddha’s family and neighbours, he was a man who mostly stayed indoors and was very close to his widowed mother.

“He is the only child and would frequently accompany his mother on pilgrimages,” said a neighbour.

Chaddha’s uncle, KG Chaddha, said he only had recent memories of him, most of which were not fond.

“Manish and his mother lived separately till 2013, when my brother passed away. The mother and son shifted to Shakarpur later only to claim their share of our family house,” said KG Chaddha, a retired army storekeeper.

Chaddha’s father was a shopkeeper until his death. The suspect and his mother lived on the first floor of their two-storey house, while they had rented out their ground floor.

“He was into gambling and betting and we would frequently hear him getting shouted at by his mother. But we never interacted. I don’t think his mother knew of his deeds,” Chaddha’s aunt, Santosh, said.

KG Chaddha recalled last seeing his nephew ride out on his maroon scooter around 3pm on Monday. The same night, the police used the registration number of the scooter parked near the latest crime spot to track him down. “A police team landed at our home around 3am on Tuesday, but Manish wasn’t to be found,” said the uncle.

Police said Chaddha had already anticipated that he was being hunted by the police and had switched off his mobile phone and fled. He was, however, caught by 3.30am.

