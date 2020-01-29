Verma sparks fresh row, call Kejriwal a terrorist in Madipur

delhi

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:45 IST

A day after the Election Commission (EC) put West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on notice over an interview in which he alleged that protesters gathered at Shaheen Bagh will “enter homes...rape...and kill”, a fresh controversy erupted on Wednesday when he was seen calling Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist” in a video clip at a public event.

In a video clip, Verma was heard saying, “If Kejriwal comes to power again, Madipur’s streets will become Shaheen Bagh. There are many Natwarlals (cheats) like Kejriwal and aatankwadis (terrorists) like Kejriwal hiding in Delhi. We have to throw them out. I fail to understand if we should fight terrorists in Kashmir or against terrorists like Kejriwal in Delhi.”

Verma made the controversial remark at an event organised to inaugurate the BJP’s election office at Madipur assembly segment for their candidate Kailash Sankhla.

When contacted, Verma said he had called Kejriwal a “Naxalite”, and not a terrorist. The clip was posted on social media by several people, including the Aam Aadmi Party functionary Ankit Lal.

Kejriwal said he was dismayed by the BJP leader’s comment . “I have been working day and night for Delhi for the last five years. I gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that I could improve the lives of the people. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later in the evening, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a complaint before the chief electoral officer (CEO) Delhi against Verma, demanding the registration of an FIR against him.

“Parvesh Verma has openly called Arvind Kejriwal as a terrorist. This is an allegation aimed at tarnishing the image of a democratically elected chief minister. This is a blatant violation of model code of conduct…It is requested that an FIR be registered against Verma and CEO Delhi may ban him from campaigning in Delhi assembly elections 2020,” the letter read.

Verma was removed from the BJP’s list of star campaigners on Wednesday on the Election Commission of India’s orders following an interview to news agency ANI in which he said: “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP on Wednesday. “The BJP is continuously using objectionable language against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. By calling Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist, the BJP has insulted two crore people of Delhi. People will give reply to the BJP on February 8,” Singh told reporters.

Verma, meanwhile, alleged an unknown caller threatened him and his family. A police officer said Verma received the call around 8am. The caller allegedly said if he continued to speak against a particular community, “you will be taken care of”.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, “We are looking into the matter,” the DCP said.

Verma tweeted a screenshot, which mentioned the number was from Rwanda. “Got a threat cal in the morning from this no. Filing a police complaint. @DelhiPolice.”