Sisodia tried to ‘scare’ people, claimed Delhi Covid-19 cases will reach 5.5 lakh by July 31: BJP

delhi

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:48 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tried to “scare” people by claiming that Covid-19 cases in Delhi will reach 5.5 lakh by July 31, but the situation was brought under control with the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the city BJP unit said on Friday.

In June, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had said that Delhi was likely to have 5.5 lakh novel coronavirus cases by the end of July and 80,000 beds would be needed to accommodate patients.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a press conference asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to answer why it had tried to “scare” people with Sisodia claiming that there would be 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31.

There was no immediate reaction from Sisodia or the AAP on the issue.

The national capital has seen a drop in the number of active cases over the past few days.

On Thursday, Delhi had 10,743 active cases, down from 10,770 on Wednesday, 10,887 on Tuesday, 10,994 on Monday and 11,904 on Sunday. The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1, according to health department bulletins.

“The situation was beyond control of the Delhi government and when Home Minister Amit Shah intervened in mid-June, the cases of Covid-19 started declining, bed availability improved and now the Kejriwal government is taking credit for it,” Gupta claimed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been saying that the Covid-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the “combined efforts” of the Delhi government, the Centre and the two-crore people of the city, among others.

The total count of coronavirus cases as on Thursday was 1,34,403 in Delhi, of which 10,743 were active cases, 3,396 deaths and the rest 1,19,724 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued several guidelines on Covid-19 management in Delhi, including increase in testing and mapping of containment zones, in mid-June.