Six held for burglaries at homes of bureaucrats in Moti Bagh

Four men and two women have been arrested for a series of burglaries at the homes of bureaucrats and other government officials in south Delhi’s Moti Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the gang would receive inputs from a 36-year-old woman, Gudiya, who earlier worked as a domestic help at one of the homes.

The officer said that the gang was busted while the police were investigating the burglary at the home of a bureaucrat on Tuesday. “We have recovered all the valuables stolen from that house and a lot more that were burgled from other homes in the earlier days,” said the DCP.

Police said that while investigating the latest burglary, they found CCTV footage of a silver colour WagonR car near the crime spot. But when they traced the registration number of the car, they realized that it was a fake one.

The police said that they then fell back on local intelligence to arrest a man named Handrew Perera and recover the car. “We also found him to be in possession of many house-breaking tools,” said the DCP.

At Perera’s instance, the police arrested his four associates and a jeweler who was allegedly the receiver of the stolen valuables in each of those cases.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 01:55 IST