Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Delhi News / Six-month-old among 9 killed in fire in Delhi’s Kirari: Officials

Six-month-old among 9 killed in fire in Delhi’s Kirari: Officials

The cause behind the fire in outer Delhi’s Kirari area is being investigated. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short-circuit which led to the cylinder blast and the subsequent collapse of a wall of the building. 

delhi Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:12 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Neighbours stand outside the burnt cloth warehouse in Northwest Delhi's Kirari area on Monday.
A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi’s Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Monday. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house was received at 12.30 am.

The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services. The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said.

Earlier this month, 43 people were killed in a fire in a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area. In the Kirari fire incident, three people were rescued. Pooja (24) and her daughters Saumya (10) and three-year-old Aaradhya jumped to an adjacent building to escape the blaze, a police official said. Those killed were identified as Ram Chandra Jha (65), the building’s owner, Sudariya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36), Guddan and Uday Chaudhary (33) and his wife Muskan (26), their children Anjali (10), Adarsh (7) and six-month-old Tulsi, the fire services official said. No fire safety equipment was found in the building. Due to a cylinder blast on the second floor, a part of the building collapsed, an official said.

The cause behind the fire is being investigated. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short-circuit which led to the cylinder blast and the subsequent collapse of a wall of the building.  Ram Chandra Jha had rented out the ground floor to Vijay Singh Katara, who claimed that cloth worth Rs 20 lakh was gutted in the fire. Guddan is the mother-in-law of one Ram Chandra Jha’s son, according to officials who said that Uday Chaudhary was a tenant. Pooja’s husband and Ram Chandra Jha’s son Amarnath Jha was in Haridwar to complete some rituals after his brother’s death.

Further investigations are underway, the officials said.

LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
