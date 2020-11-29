e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / ‘Sky-watching’ event at Delhi govt schools

‘Sky-watching’ event at Delhi govt schools

delhi Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Students across 29 Delhi government schools will on Monday participate in a “sky-watching” event for the first time using telescopes provided by the Samagra Shiksha — an overarching programme for school education extending from pre-school to class 12. The Delhi unit of the programme has set up astronomy clubs in these schools in the past three years.

“Through this activity, students will learn, through practical exposure to celestial events like a lunar eclipse, the movement of planets, the arrival of comets meteor shower etc. that will help in building confidence among students and prepare them for future,” said Mohinder Pal, deputy director of education (Samagra Shiksha).

Kavita Rana, assistant project director at Samagra Shiksha, said team members will also be visiting all the schools holding the event on Monday. “Mentors from ISRO and IIT,Kanpur will be participating for the activity,” she said.

Schools have been asked to comply with Covid-19 norms regarding physical distancing and sanitisation. Parents of the students will also have to submit a no-objection certificate to the school.

“Students will be able to gain hands-on experience and see what they learn in their books. This is bound to increase their interest in science. We are calling over 30 class 9 and 10 students to school to watch the full moon and Saturn rings,” said Vijay Kumar, librarian at RPVV Shalimar Bagh.

top news
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In