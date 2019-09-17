South Delhi civic body holds drive against plastic at Greater Kailash-1

delhi

Sep 17, 2019

South Delhi Municipal Corporation held an awareness drive among residents of Greater Kailash - 1 against single-use plastic items like polystyrene plates, foam cups, plastic spoons, straws and polythene less than 50 microns-thick, on Saturday.

Corporation officers also distributed jute bags, besides sensitising locals on the health and environmental hazards of plastic items.

The BJP MP from New Delhi constituency Meenakshi Lekhi said, “Every Dussehra and Diwali, we wrap gifts in cellophane (plastic sheets) and synthetic ribbons, but after one use, they end up in landfills. We must be more thoughtful.” She also referred to the use of sanitary napkins that have three-four polythene equivalents in them.

Former standing committee chairperson of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and local councillor Shikha Rai, said, “We must go back to using steel cutlery and glass cups and bottles.”

The program, held at the park in M Block main market was also attended by local councillor Radhika Abrol, and deputy commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Vishwendra.

Students of various South Delhi Municipal Corporation schools also presented a skit at the India Gate on this issue last Saturday.

Sep 17, 2019