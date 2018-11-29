South Delhi gym owner nabbed for duping man of Rs 1.15-cr on pretext of selling luxury cars

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the owner of a gym in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash for allegedly duping a man to the tune of R 1.15 crore on the pretext of selling him six of his luxury cars, including a BMW, Audi and Mercedes, last year.

Police said, two weeks ago, they received a complaint from one Sunil Verma who said he is a member of a gym in Greater Kailash-II, owned by Rahul Narang. Verma told police that Narang offered to sell him his six luxury cars and took from him Rs 1.15 crore in 2017.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said, Verma told police that Narang had handed over the sale letter and registration certificate of the cars to him but sold them to some other persons as well.

“During investigation, a police team interrogated Narang and after a probe, arrested him in the case and obtained his police remand,” Ranjan said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said they arrested Narang on November 22 after which he said he had been running the gym since 1995 and that he is fond of luxury cars such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

“He said he used to change his cars after every six to eight months. Due to his lavish lifestyle, he took loans from banks and from people to maintain his living standard. He said he used his luxury cars and lifestyle to portray himself as a rich man and then offered them to sell his car. Others have also alleged fraud by Narang and we are investigating the allegations,” Naik said.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 13:23 IST