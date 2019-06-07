Speeding car injures traffic constable in Kapashera, driver flees

A Delhi traffic police constable on duty was severely injured after an allegedly speeding car hit him when he and his colleagues flagged down the vehicle for speeding at a check-point in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Thursday morning. The errant driver of the Hyundai Verna managed to flee the accident spot in the vehicle, the police said.

The traffic constable, Yogendra, suffered injuries to his head, limbs and other parts of the body. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The police said he was out of danger.

The front registration number plate of the car fell off on due to the impact of the hit. The number on the plate found belongs to a car registered in the name of an advertising agency in Dwarka.

“We are trying to identify the offending vehicle and nab the person who was driving it at the time of the accident. There are certain clues, and we are working on them,” Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), saids.

The police said a traffic police team of an assistant sub-inspector and four constables from Kapashera traffic circle was deployed at Dwarka Link Road to nab vehicles violating traffic rules.

A parked police van had an interceptor installed to fine overspeeding vehicles, as the road is prone to accidents.

Around 9am, Arya said, a red Verna approaching the check point was flagged down by the traffic personnel after the interceptor indicated that the car was travelling at a speed above the permissible limit.

“The car slowed down initially before accelerating all of a sudden, to avoid being caught. Constable Yogendra tried to stop the driver but was hit by the car. The driver managed to flee in his vehicle,” Arya said.

A police case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kapashera police station.

