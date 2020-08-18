e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Students' union objects against JNU registrations for monsoon semester

Students’ union objects against JNU registrations for monsoon semester

delhi Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The students’ union of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday objected against the administration’s decision of holding online registration for a new monsoon semester — between August 21 and 31 — stating that the evaluation from the previous semester is yet to be concluded.

“We have been in touch with student representatives who have put forward their concerns. The evaluation process is not yet completed and now we are being asked to register. The provisional registration does not have any scope for grade improvement or repeating the course,” said Saket Moon, JNUSU vice president.

“The University Grants Commission has said that the winter semester evaluation must be completed by September 30. In such a scenario, it doesn’t make sense to start registering for the next semester when this semester too hasn’t been completed,” Moon added.

On Friday, JNU administration released a circular calling for provisional registration for the monsoon semester and asking its Schools and Centres to start online classes “where feasible.”

Moon said this essentially means that students who want to opt for offline classes or a blended mode of learning will be “left in uncertainty as others progress to the next semester.”

While the administration has asked students to register and pay dues like hostel and tuition fees, JNUSU in a statement on Monday said it was “inhuman” to expect students to pay the dues for hostel and registration “when fellowships have not been disbursed.” The students’ body will be holding meetings this week with various students’ groups on the matter.

Registrar Pramod Kumar said “We are just doing provisional registration and not talking about academics or grade improvement. We want to get the registrations done because around 14 schools have finished their examinations and we have to get online classes started for those students. Those who have opted for blended learning will not be left behind because whenever they reach the campus, offline classes will be conducted for them.”

