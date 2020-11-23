Tanzanian held with 1kg cocaine worth Rs6 crore at Delhi’s IGI airport

delhi

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:16 IST

Customs at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Saturday arrested a Tanzanian national for allegedly trying to smuggle a kilogram of cocaine worth around Rs6 crore into the country .

The man was arrested following a tip-off and was intercepted by a team of Customs sleuths as soon as he landed at the Delhi airport from Addis Ababa.

“He was asked to cooperate for a detailed frisking and baggage check. From his checked-in baggage, we recovered a packet full of a white powder which was tested to be cocaine. The total recovery is 990 grams worth Rs5.94 crore,” said a Customs officer from the airport.

The man is being questioned about his previous involvements and source of the narcotics. It is also being probed to whom the consignment was to be delivered. Officers are also verifying if the man has association with any bigger drug cartel.