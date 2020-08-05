e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Thieves make off with ATMs from two kiosks

Thieves make off with ATMs from two kiosks

delhi Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Two incidents of theft of ATMs from two separate kiosks were reported within a few hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the police said.

The first incident was reported late Tuesday night from outer Delhi’s Narela, from where unidentified thieves made off with the currency dispensing machine from the kiosk of a nationalised bank. The exact amount that was in the machine at the time can only be ascertained after the bank officials submit the details, police said.

The other incident was reported around 4am Wednesday from Rajokri village, south Delhi, from where unidentified thieves uprooted and made off with a cash dispensing machine. “We are waiting for a complaint from the bank concerned. We will then know the amount of cash stolen,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya.

The police said they are scanning CCTV camera footage from the ATM booths and nearby areas for clues.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
