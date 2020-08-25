Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5

delhi

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:23 IST

The third serological survey in Delhi will be held between September 1 and 5 and around 17,000 people are expected to be surveyed, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

“Samples will be collected from all the 11 districts of Delhi and across all age groups. Around 17,000 samples will be collected,” said a health department official, who did not want to be named.

The number of samples to be collected will be more than the second serological survey. They will lesser than those collected for the first survey led by the National Centre for Disease Control.

The first survey was held between June 27 and July 10 during which 22.86% of people were found to have developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19. The second survey was done between August 1 and 7 and antibodies were found among 29.1% of people surveyed.

In the first survey, samples were collected from 21,387 people and in the second from 15,000. The second survey showed a prevalence of antibodies among women in Delhi was more (32.2%) when compared to men (28.3%).

According to the second survey report, the prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 were found to be 34.7%, those between 18-50 28.5% and those above 50 31.2%.