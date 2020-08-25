e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5

Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5

The second survey was done between August 1 and 7 and antibodies were found among 29.1% of people surveyed

delhi Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical personnel with vials of blood samples taken during a serological survey earlier in August.
A medical personnel with vials of blood samples taken during a serological survey earlier in August. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The third serological survey in Delhi will be held between September 1 and 5 and around 17,000 people are expected to be surveyed, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

“Samples will be collected from all the 11 districts of Delhi and across all age groups. Around 17,000 samples will be collected,” said a health department official, who did not want to be named.

Also read: Why Delhi sero survey findings don’t mean you are safe

The number of samples to be collected will be more than the second serological survey. They will lesser than those collected for the first survey led by the National Centre for Disease Control.

The first survey was held between June 27 and July 10 during which 22.86% of people were found to have developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19. The second survey was done between August 1 and 7 and antibodies were found among 29.1% of people surveyed.

In the first survey, samples were collected from 21,387 people and in the second from 15,000. The second survey showed a prevalence of antibodies among women in Delhi was more (32.2%) when compared to men (28.3%).

According to the second survey report, the prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 were found to be 34.7%, those between 18-50 28.5% and those above 50 31.2%.

tags
top news
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In