Three booked for assaulting 30-yr-old

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:12 IST

A 30-year-old man was thrashed by three others in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar during the early hours of Wednesday. Police have registered a case of attempt to culpable homicide against three men, but are yet to make any arrest.

A CCTV footage of the incident was widely shared on social media in which the three men are seen thrashing the man on the road.

According to police, a man named Ankit Chhabra was inebriated outside his house. Three local men, later identified as Yasser, Shah Rukh and Shanky, came over and one of them kept his hand on Chhabra’s shoulder.

“As told by locals, Chhabra did not like this and asked them to leave. On this, they had an argument that soon took a violent turn. The three men then started thrashing Chhabra. When he tried to flee into his house, they dragged Chhabra out and beat him. With Chhabra crying out for help, the men feared that locals would gather and therefore fled the area,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Chhabra later called police with the help of his brother and reported the assault. Additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said they have registered a case of attempt to culpable homicide and efforts to trace the men, who are absconding, are being made.

“They all were known to each other. We have identified them and they will be arrested soon,” Gyanesh said.

Police have found that out of the three, Shanky has a past case of assault registered against him.

