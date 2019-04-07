Three-year-old malnourished girl rescued in West Delhi

A three-year-old malnourished girl was on Friday rescued from her house in west Delhi by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on an anonymous complaint.

In a statement released on Saturday, the commission said it received a call on its women’s helpline and sent a team to the location where they found the girl lying in a pool of her own urine.

“The DCW counsellors found her father lying asleep in the same room. The room was littered with empty liquor bottles. The neighbours said the man was a drunkard and would not wake up for hours while his daughter wept due to hunger and filth,” the statement said.

According to neighbours who spoke to the commission members, the father, a rickshaw-puller, was raising the child alone as the mother had died a year ago. They said he refused to take any help and locked the girl inside the room when he went out for work.

“The neighbours said they had seen the father give the daughter liquor in her milk bottle whenever she became too demanding. No one seemed to know when and how the man gave food to the child,” the statement added.

Asked why anganwadis had failed to provide food for the girl, DCW officials said they would look into the matter. “Our focus was to help the girl first. The father was a quarrelsome person. Maybe, the community members didn’t step forward out of fear or maybe he did not send her to the anganwadi,” a DCW official said.

The girl was taken to a hospital where doctors said her private parts had been infected due to poor hygiene. Though there were injury marks on her body. “It might have been caused by the father or the child might have hurt herself by falling when she was locked alone in the room,” the official said.

The child will be shifted to a shelter home upon discharge. The Delhi Commission for Women is taking the matter up with the police over why no FIR had been registered and the father not arrested.

“Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It’s shocking the child was given alcohol by her own father and has such extreme injury marks on her body. Police should immediately take the strongest action against the father.”

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 03:19 IST