Tis Hazari clash: Lawyers in Delhi keep off work, may march to Parliament

A general house meeting of the lawyers and the bar members was held at the district courts on Monday during which many expressed their displeasure on decision to suspend the strike on Friday.

delhi Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:46 IST
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lawyers protesting outside Delhi High Court with placards in New Delhi November 6, 2019. (Amal KS/HT File PHOTO)
         

District court lawyers kept off work on Monday after talks between them and police at the residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sunday failed.

That was the second round of talks over violence that began on November 2 at the Tis Hazari Court Complex between lawyers and police. A local court on Monday sought compliance report from Delhi police in the FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari Court. The court directed the police to file the report by November 20.

Meanwhile, Delhi lawyers are planning to renew their protest against police action on their colleagues with marches to Parliament and protests outside city courts. They have, however, not decided on when they would act.

A general house meeting of the lawyers and the bar members was held at the district courts on Monday during which many expressed their displeasure on decision to suspend the strike on Friday.

Dhir Singh Kasana, Secretary, Co-ordination committee of all district courts, said that they wanted to ensure that the government takes action against police personnel involved in the violence.

“There was a lot of anguish among the members of the bar on Monday when we conducted the General House meeting with advocates of respective district courts. We have decided to take the agitation further and are mulling to either march to the Parliament and gherao it. We are also considering formation of human chains in outside the courts, including the Supreme Court and also India Gate. However, no decision has been taken today (Monday) on this and the further course of action would be decided either on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Kasana said.

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), in a statement, said that it is “totally disgusted” with the attitude of police officials at the meeting with L-G. It said that no action was taken against the erring officials.

“In normal course police would have arrested instantaneously, but in this case no arrest has been made even after expiry of 9 days. Lawyers are justified in their demand to arrest them but the police are adamant, rather provoking lawyers to resort to protest. We stand united with the legal fraternity in support of demands & respect their sentiments,” KC Mittal, chairman, Bar Council of Delhi said.

Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
