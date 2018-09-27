To prevent child trafficking, panel maps vulnerable police stations in Delhi

To prevent children from being trafficked, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has mapped 20 of the most vulnerable police stations, which register the highest number of cases of child sexual abuse.

DCPCR officials said they plan to tie the police stations up with local mohalla clinics and schools, where street children would be educated about substance abuse and sexual abuse.

Officials of the panel said most of these 20 police stations fall in outer Delhi and comprise a large share of the migrant population. The 20 vulnerable police stations are Alipur, Ranhola, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Samaypur Badli, Aman Vihar, Bhalswa Dairy, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Sangam Vihar, Shahbad Dairy, Nangloi, Vijay Nagar, Jaitpur, New Ashok Nagar, Karawal Nagar, Gokalpuri, Dabri and Khajuri Khas.

Ramesh Negi, chairperson, DCPCR, said, “The police stations are mapped on the basis on the number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This will help us collaborate with schools to enrol street children and thereby prevent these children from going missing.”

Officials said the first such activity — of educating children — was started at a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri.

A senior DCPCR official said, “The sessions are held over the weekend. We are collaborating with various agencies in the social sector to impart the lessons. Since mohalla clinics are a place where residents gather, we decided subjects such as sexual health can be discussed here.”

In the second phase, the panel plans to set up sanitary pad vending machines at mohalla clinics that would provide pads to girls of the areas at a nominal rate. “These machines will help girls to beat the stigma related to the issue,” said, Rita Singh, member DCPCR, speaking at a workshop on “combating trafficking through education” Wednesday. The workshop was organised by NGO Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation,, Delhi State Legal Services Authority and DCPCR.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 02:45 IST