To stem infection risk, all Covid patients being moved to two designated city hospitals

delhi

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:35 IST

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the Delhi government has moved to bring all such patients to two of its hospitals dedicated to treat the disease in the city.

After the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering came to light, the Delhi government began preparations for a possible surge in cases and designated five of its tertiary care hospitals as Covid-19 centres on March 31. However, the government has now worked out that enough beds were available in two such hospitals and that it would be better to marshal its resources and dedicate them solely for the treatment of Covid-19.

A total of 177Covid-19 patients — 38 in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar, 30 in Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in Rohini and 109 in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad garden — are being moved to Lok Nayak Hospital near Delhi Gate, which is treating 319 such patients, and Rajiv Gandhi Super-speciality Hospital at Tahirpur, which is treating 155 such patients. These hospitals treat both confirmed and suspected patients.

Delhi currently has 503 confirmed patients, some of whom are being treated in other private and public hospitals.

At present, the three hospitals were treating patients with other conditions too, although Covid-19 patients were being treated in an isolated ward. They will remain among the designated hospitals to treat the disease in case numbers surge.

“There are about 2,000 beds in Lok Nayak and associated GB Pant hospital and another 450 in Rajiv Gandhi hospital, these are enough to treat the number of Covid-19 patients that are there currently. The decision was taken to completely stop intermixing of Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients in all the hospitals thus reducing the risk of transmission to other people coming to these hospitals,” said a senior official from the Delhi government.

In turn, Lok Nayak Hospital has been directed to shift all its services, including maternity and paediatric care, to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Some of the critical paediatric surgery patients will be moved to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

Some surgical emergency services of the hospital will be run from Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines.

Indoor patients from the superspeciality hospital Govind Ballabh Pant, included in the Lok Nayak hospital complex, will be transferred to government hospitals like AIIMS and to other private hospitals.

Lok Nayak hospital had earlier shifted its out-patient clinics to the separate orthopaedics block and finally shut it down Saturday onwards.

“Our out-patient clinics were right in the middle of two blocks where Covid-19 patients were being treated, which increased the chances of people with Covid-19 coming in contact with those who did not have it, increasing the risk of transmission of the disease. So, we had moved the clinics to the ground floor of the orthopaedic block, which has a separate entrance and is not connected to the main hospital building. It was later decided to close the services altogether,” said Dr JC Passey, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital campus, which includes the government’s superspeciality hospital GB Pant.

The hospital had also moved its surgical emergency to Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines.

With around 2,500 beds dedicated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, the health secretary has also directed various departments to start scaling up isolation beds outside the hospital. According to the minutes of the meeting, the Sarin committee report had estimated that for every 2,500 patients admitted to the hospitals, the requirement of isolation beds outside the hospital for people with mild symptoms would be 10,000.

“The facilities outside hospital may be created either in hotels, dharmashalas, or banquet halls,” the minutes of the meeting say.