Toddler falls into bucket of water at east Delhi home, dies

A one-and-half-year-old child died allegedly after he accidentally fell into a bucket filled with water while playing in the bathroom at his home in east Delhi’s Dallupura village near Mayur Vihar Phase-III on Saturday night, police said.

The child’s mother was sleeping on a cot when he went to the bathroom and allegedly drowned in the bucket. His father and cousin were away for some work when the unfortunate incident took place around 9.30pm, said police.

No case was registered in connection with the child’s death. Police said the child’s family members have not filed any complaint since they did not suspect a foul play. “The family members said in their statement that their son accidentally fell into the water filled bucket,” said Jasmeet Singh, adding that an inquest proceeding under section 174 of CrPC was initiated in the incident.

The toddler lived with his parents and cousin at a rented home in Dallupura village. His father is a milk supplier while the mother is a housewife. The family originally belongs to a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Police said the child’s father had gone to his native village for some work.

On Saturday night, the toddler’s mother slept with him in a room. Around 9.30 pm, his cousin knocked on the main door. The mother woke up and found her son missing. She opened the door and told her nephew about it. The two started looking for the child in the home.

“When the mother went to the bathroom, she found her son lying upside down in the bucket. The duo rushed him to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where he died during treatment,” said a police officer, adding the incident was reported to them by the hospital authorities.

The local police personnel along with the forensic team went to the home. During the inspection they found a glass inside the bucket. “Prima facie it appears that the child was playing with the glass. The glass apparently fell into the bucket and the child drowned while attempting to take it out,” the officer said.

The toddler’s body was handed over to his family members after the autopsy on Monday.