Truck crushes man in northeast Delhi, incident captured on CCTV

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was run over by a container truck in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur near Mustafabad in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the accident spot. The truck driver fled along with the vehicle and is yet to be arrested.

In the video footage, a pedestrian is seen walking on the right side of the road, opposite to the vehicular movement. The biker is seen overtaking a truck from its left. The bike collided with the pedestrian and the victim fell down. Suddenly, a truck moving right behind his bike ran over him.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accident took place around 1am near Dayalpur bus stop when the motorcyclist, identified as Sonu Chauhan, was returning home after work on his motorcycle. A local resident called the police control room at 1.15 am to report the accident.

“A police team reached there and rushed the injured biker to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case of rash driving and death by negligence was registered at the Dayalpur police station. Efforts are being made to identify the truck and nab the errant driver,” said Thakur.

Chauhan worked in a private factory. He lived with his family in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.

In another hit-and-run case, a 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in east Delhi on Wednesday, three days after he was hit by a speeding car on NH 24 near Pandav Nagar. The boy, Prince (single name), was returning home with his friends after playing cricket when the accident took place around 4 pm.

“The boy was crossing the road when a speeding car going towards hit him. He suffered multiple injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital. The boy died during treatment on Wednesday,” said a police officer, associated to the case.

Police said the car driver fled the accident spot as he saw some locals rushing to held the injured boy. An eyewitness told the police that there were three to four people in the car. “We have registered a case and are trying to identify and nab the car driver,” the officer added.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:49 IST