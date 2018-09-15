Truck rams auto, cab; crushes man sleeping on pavement near Delhi’s Okhla

An unidentified man sleeping on a pavement was killed after he was run over by a speeding truck laden with iron rods and pipes at a traffic signal on Mathura Road in south Delhi on Thursday midnight.

Police said the truck climbed on to the pavement after the driver lost control of the vehicle. After crushing the man, whose identity could not be established till late Friday night, the truck hit an autorickshaw and a cab that were waiting at the traffic signal.

A passenger seated in the autorickshaw was also injured and was admitted to a nearby hospital. Police said the passenger sustained minor injuries and was discharged after medication.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the errant truck driver fled the accident spot, leaving the truck behind. “We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence against the driver. Efforts are on to identify and arrest him. The truck has been confiscated,” said Biswal.

The case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Sarfaraz, the 34-year-old autorickshaw driver. In his complaint, Sarfaraz said he was ferrying a passenger to Daryaganj from Govindpuri when the incident took place. He claimed that around midnight, he was waiting for the traffic signal at Okhla Mor traffic signal on Mathura Road going towards Ashram to turn green, and a cab was also waiting behind his autorickshaw. “I looked in the rear view mirror and saw a rashly driven truck approaching us. By the time my passenger and I could get out of my vehicle, the truck climbed on to the central verge and hit my autorickshaw and the cab. The truck stopped only after hitting an electric pole,” said Sarfaraz.

He said a man who was sleeping on the pavement was crushed by the truck. Police was informed and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl and her classmate’s father were injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding taxi in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-3 on Friday. The four-wheeler also hit some pedestrians but they escaped unhurt. The car driver fled leaving his vehicle behind. A case was registered and efforts are on to nab him.

