Two weeks after he went missing, man’s body found buried in Noida green belt

Almost two weeks after a 32-year-old man went missing from his residence in a Greater Noida village, the police found his body buried in a jungle area of Greater Noida west. The deceased was identified as Sonu Singh (32), a resident of Tusyana village under Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida. Singh was employed in a private company in Phase 2 of Noida and he is survived by his wife and two children.

According to police, the victim’s body was found semi buried in a jungle area in a green belt on Sunday evening by a local resident, who informed the police. The body was identified by Singh’s family members on Tuesday, after which police filed a first information report in the matter.

“The victim’s family had lodged a missing person report on the evening of February 14 saying that he had left his house on February 13 and not returned. On Sunday evening, his body was found by a local resident in the green belt area bordering Surajpur of Greater Noida. It was only on Tuesday that the body was identified by his parents and, based on the missing person complaint, we have filed a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons,” Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station, said.

The victim’s family said they do not suspect anyone behind Singh’s murder. “He left the house on February 13 saying that he was going to attend a friend’s wedding in Delhi. However, when he did not return till next evening, we approached the police,” Nathi Singh, Sonu’s father, said.

Police said prima facie, it appears that the man was strangulated. There was no other injury mark on his body. Police are yet to ascertain when the man was murdered and buried in the green belt area.

“After the FIR was lodged, the body was sent for an autopsy and the report will provide us further clues about the cause of death. The family members do not suspect anyone behind the murder. So we have filed a case against unknown persons and started our investigation,” Chauhan said.

