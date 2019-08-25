Vendor shot dead in front of six-year-old son in Okhla

delhi

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:00 IST

Two unidentified men shot a vegetable trader dead in front of his six-year-old son outside the Okhla Sabzi Mandi on Friday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim, Mohammad Fazlu, was riding a scooter with his son when he was shot at. “The boy was injured too after falling from the scooter but his injuries are not fatal and is being treated at AIIMS,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east), Chinmoy Biswal, said CCTV camera footage is being scanned to identify the killers. “The killers did not attempt to rob Fazlu. It appears to be a case of personal enmity, but we’ll know more once we arrest the suspects,” the DCP said.

Fazlu lived with his wife and son in Okhla and worked as a vegetable trader at Sabzi Mandi. His brother-in-law, Aas Mohammad, said Fazlu had left his sister’s home with his son and a friend around 10pm on Friday. They were riding a scooter towards Fazlu’s home when his friend decided to get off at the mandi. “His friend went inside the mandi and the father-son duo started to ride away when two helmet-wearign men came riding on a motorcycle parallel to Fazlu’s scooter and shot him in his head. They shot him again in his neck before fleeing” another police officer said.

The two fell from the scooter and police believe Fazlu died on the spot while his son lay injured. A passerby called police and the duo was rushed to AIIMS . Fazlu was declared brought dead.

