Why did Kejriwal notify one of three farm laws if he opposed them, asks BJP in assembly

delhi

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:09 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, during the special one-day Assembly session on Thursday, criticised the Kejriwal government for not implementing various farmer welfare schemes of the Central government even as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained that the Centre should withdraw the three new farm laws.

Leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal why his government had notified one of the three new laws on November 23 if he was so opposed to the new legislations. He said the new agricultural reform laws will ensure the use of new techniques, and will increase farmer incomes as well as employment opportunities.

“The entire country has fully supported the three historic agricultural laws. This is the reason that after the introduction of these laws, BJP won the election in Bihar Assembly and all the eight seats of Gujarat, six out of seven seats of Uttar Pradesh, two seats of Karnataka, 19 seats of Madhya Pradesh and five seats of Manipur in the assembly by-elections all over the country. Not only that, the party also won the district council and panchayat elections in Rajasthan and broke the myth that only the ruling party of the state wins such elections,” Bidhuri told the House.

The BJP leader asked Kejriwal why had not implemented the Swaminathan Commission report in Delhi despite making the announcement that he will do so. The commission had submitted five reports, between 2004 and 2006, making recommendations for farmer welfare.

“I also want to know why the Centre’s Kisan Credit Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme, Soil Health Scheme, Soil Card Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana have not been implemented in Delhi. Similarly, why was organic farming not promoted and institutional loans given to farmers?” Bidhuri said.

“They (BJP leaders) have no explanation to give about how the new farm laws will actually benefit farmers and, hence, are talking about matters that are not even remotely relevant to the issue. They are just trying to divert people’s attention from the farm laws,” said AAP leader Jasmine Shah.