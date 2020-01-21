Woman, 12-year-old son found murdered in Jahangirpuri house; no sign of forced entry

delhi

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:58 IST

A 36-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were found murdered in their two-room house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Tuesday morning. Police said they had found no evidence of forced entry, suggesting the crime was committed by someone known to them.

Police said the woman was found nude but are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain sexual assault. The child’s body was found on a bed, wrapped in a blanket. The woman’s body had a deep stab wound on her back and the boy’s throat had been slit, they said.

Police said the victims’ neighbours had called the Jahangirpuri police station on Tuesday. They reported that their house had been locked since Friday and noticed a foul smell. They added that the residents did not respond to their phone calls either.

“Our team broke open the door of the house that was locked. In one room we found the woman lying on the floor beside a bed. She was not wearing any clothes on her and had a deep stab wound on her back. Her body was covered with a cloth. In the adjoining room, her son was lying dead on the bed, under a blanket. His throat had been cut. It looks like both were killed using the same weapon, probably a sharp kitchen knife,” said an investigator who did not wish to be named.

The officer said they called in forensic experts and the crime team to the spot to collect evidence.

“The house was not ransacked, suggesting that a robbery may not have been the motive behind the killings. The woman’s valuables were also not found missing. The house did not have signs of forced entry, which suggests that they were probably killed by someone known to them. There’s another entry to the house from the child’s room, which was not locked. The killer could have entered the house from there, and exited from the woman’s room, locking it from outside,” the officer said.

The police have sent the bodies for autopsy. “Post mortem reports are awaited to confirm sexually assaulted before or after the murder,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that the woman’s mother and brother, who live nearby, did suspect anyone. “They had last spoken to the woman on Friday. We found that the woman’s husband, who died around two years ago because of illness, used to rent out e-rickshaws. They own the house. The woman was being financially supported by her brother and mother and did not work. He son was studying in class four,” Arya said.

The DCP said they are checking the woman’s phone call records. “CCTV footage of the area are also being scanned to see who had last visited the house. We are also questioning the other occupants of their buildings and neighbours to get clues,” she said.

Police said the family belongs to Delhi and have been living in Jahangirpuri since more than a decade.