Woman attempts to kidnap infant at knifepoint, foiled by grandmother

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 07:34 IST

A 58-year-old woman and her nine-month-old granddaughter were attacked by a woman who allegedly tried to kidnap the infant from the elderly woman at knifepoint at their house in Arjun Nagar near Safdarjung Enclave on Saturday afternoon. The police have arrested the perpetrator for attempted kidnapping and for causing hurt. Senior police officers said the woman claimed she had planned to demand a ransom from the family to pay off a loan of Rs 6 lakh.

According to Akshay Mittal, who owns a department store and lives in Arjun Nagar, the victim was his 58-year-old mother Anita Mittal and his infant daughter. Mittal said that the incident took place around noon when he, his father and his wife had gone to his grandmother’s house nearby, leaving behind Anita and his daughter with the domestic help.

“A woman, whom we could not identify, rang the doorbell of our house. When my mother answered the call, my daughter was in her arms. She told us that the woman took out a knife and snatched the baby. My mother tried to take her back and they got into a scuffle. My mother pushed the woman and she and my daughter both fell down the stairs,” Mittal said.

He said that meanwhile, their domestic help ran out of the house and called the neighbours. “When people came to help, the woman tried to escape but was caught. We were given a call and rushed home. I had to take my mother to the hospital for knife injuries on her face and arms,” he said.

Mittal said they called the police and handed over the woman to them. “We could not identify her but she told the police that she used to come to the gym in the basement of our building. Later when we checked CCTV camera footage of our house, we found that the woman had entered the building and was hiding on the first floor until my father and I had left,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said they had booked the woman for assault and kidnapping and she had been arrested.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the woman has disclosed her name as Rashmi. “She said she had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh and that she had planned the kidnapping to demand a ransom. We are checking with the bank to verify the details of her loan,” the officer said.

She is married and used to run a playschool in Ghaziabad, he added.