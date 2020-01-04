Woman dead in roof collapse in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden, eight injured

delhi

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:13 IST

A woman was killed and eight others, including five children, were injured when the roof of a two-storey building collapsed on them in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

While the 47-year-old woman, Dulari Devi, died of wounds to her head, the others escaped with relatively non-serious injuries, said a senior police officer, adding that the rest are expected to survive.

According to Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, the house was constructed over a 50 square yard plot and had its roof made of stone slabs.

“The two floors of the house were rented out to two brothera, Musafir and Vijay, who work at a fuel station. Around 2.30 pm, they had assembled on the first floor of the house for a family gathering. The collapse occured around 3 pm,” said the police officer.

Garg said that the call was about four-five persons trapped under the rubble after the roof of one room in which all the people were assembled collapsed on them. The reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

“When we reached, some children were injured, but had managed to come out already. It took us about an hour to rescue the others and ascertain that no one else was under the rubble,” Garg said.

Three fire tenders were sent to the spot. “With the help of locals, we rushed all the injured persons to DDU Hospital,” said Garg.

The children injured in the mishap are aged between three and 12 years.

Police said they would register a case of causing death due to negligence and then determine whose negligence led to the mishap.

The incident comes just two days after a battery factory constructed over a 3,000 square yard plot collapsed following a blaze in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Thursday. A fireman was killed in the collapse and 17 others, mostly fire fighters, injured.