Woman goes out for interview, body found stuffed in jute bag 14 kms away

The body of a 24-year-old woman, who had left her house in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar for a job interview on Monday, was found stuffed in a jute sack 14 kilometres away in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night.

The body was found not more than 300 metres from the Sarita Vihar police station. Police ruled out robbery and said the autopsy would find out if there was sexual assault. The woman’s resume and her mobile phone were found near her body, police said.

Her family members said the police turned them away on Monday night when they went to lodge a missing complaint at the Ambedkar Nagar police station.

According to the woman’s father, “Someone was repeatedly calling her from an unknown number regarding a job offer. She left the house around 3.30 pm. Her phone was switched off around 4.30 pm. When she did not return home till 9 pm, we started searching for her. We went to the Ambedkar Nagar police station at midnight but they asked us to come back after 24 hours,” said the woman’s 56-year-old father, who works as a security guard.

The father said the next day they lodged a missing complaint around 12.30 pm but did not get any acknowledgment receipt. “On Wednesday night, police told me they have found a body, which I later identified as my daughter’s. It was only after then that they registered an FIR to investigate the matter,” he said.

The woman’s autopsy was conducted at AIIMS on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said: “The woman’s body has injury marks on the neck. The woman’s father said she left her house after a phone call offering her a job. We are verifying the phone number to identify the caller. CCTV footage was being scanned to identify suspects,” he said.

Biswal said preliminary probe suggested someone known to the woman was involved. “We are questioning her friends and former colleagues to know if she had recently befriended anyone,” the DCP said. The DCP said they were looking into if there was any delay in filing a missing report at the police station.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 03:21 IST