Woman stabbed to death in busy Bhogal market

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man in the busy Bhogal Market in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin on Friday evening, police said.

The woman, identified by her first name, Kirti, was stabbed at least six times and was declared brought dead at a hospital.

The 25-year-old suspect, Munasir, was caught by the public from the murder spot and thrashed before police took him away to a hospital. Munasir received serious injuries in the attack, but Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said that he is likely to survive. The DCP said the knife has been recovered.

Munasir was a contractual sweeper in Safdarjung Hospital but was currently unemployed. He lived with his two

unmarried sisters.

The DCP said both of them were unmarried and lived in the same neighbourhood of Sarai Kale Khan. “They were known to each other. We are trying to ascertain their relationship. The woman’s brother, an auto driver, has told us that he wasn’t aware that the duo knew each other,” said the DCP.

Since the duo belonged to different faiths, the police have deployed personnel in Sarai Kale Khan to thwart any possible attempts to create communal tension. Kirti worked as a domestic help and nanny in Bhogal, said the officer. “The woman had left her workplace and was walking in the market around 7pm when the man armed with a knife approached her,” said the DCP.

What transpired between them before the attack is yet to be ascertained, but the officer said that the probe so far has indicated that there was a brief argument between them. “What we know for sure is that the man repeatedly attacked her with a knife,” said the DCP.

When the public tried to take him on, Munasir allegedly managed to get away initially by threatening them, but was soon overpowered and caught.

The DCP said it was being ascertained if the woman had ever approached the police with a complaint against the suspected killer in the past.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 05:53 IST