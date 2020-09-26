World Tourism Day 2020: Delhiites, how about a picnic ’90s style?

delhi

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:06 IST

Covid-19 has changed our lifestyle, and travelling preferences, too. Delhiites who used to visit hill stations on weekends, in pre-lockdown times, have turned to Dilli darshan, where they can opt for a picnic like old times. Many are visiting popular monuments, parks and other open places in Delhi, and discovering their new found love for them. On the eve of World Tourism Day (September 27) Delhiites share about their recently explored picnic spots in the city.

“We can’t travel to places far away from home because of Covid-19. So, we decided to do go around the city. I went with my husband, son and mother-in-law to Humayun’s and Qutub Minar recently, over the weekend,” says Madhu Goyal, a resident of Shahdara. She adds, “These places are usually not much crowded and therefore it’s easy to maintain social distancing here. Plus it was fun to know our heritage. For hygiene concern we kept some chips and fruits, and avoided eating anything from outside. My son loved it, and is already asking where we will go next.”

Say cheese to a fun picture, and cherish the memories of family time at open places in the city, just like the ’90s. ( PHOTO: Arvind Yadav/HT )

Many Delhiites have taken to visiting monuments, and this in turn is helping boost local tourism as well. Mani Maheshwari, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, who whom the Capital holds a very special place in her heart, says it’s only now that she’s getting to explore it in a different light. “I’ve been living here for the past 10 years and Delhi is very close to my heart. This city has given me a good career and amazing friends, and I love its beauty and serenity. But never thought that instead of heading to Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand for a weekend outing I would be visiting the monuments, gardens and other popular places here,” says Maheshwari, adding, “I got so used to travelling to hill stations that I even started celebrating birthdays over there. This year, since #WFH due to coronavirus has made us hell bored, we decided to spend some time at Qutub Minar. And when we extended the visit to the dargah in Mehrauli, it was such as beautiful experience. It’s architecture is amazing. It’s a shame that I never of visiting it before! It was a nice picnic.”

And when talking about picnics in Delhi, how can the one and only India Gate be missed! Sanjana Tikku, a college student and resident of Kamla Nagar, says, “We made a list of things to keep in bag, and shared it on our family WhatsApp group. When venturing out, it’s important to not forget to take precautions. We even took some games along, and it was such a fun-filled time. My dad loved it, and got reminded of his college days when he used to visit the tombs with his friends to study in peace; he found this as an opportunity to relive old memories. We spent some time at India Gate and then went to Jantar Mantar as well... watta evening!”