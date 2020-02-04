e-paper
Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir highlights vision of founder

Dr Bhai Mahavir was inspired by the philosophy of Bhai Parmanand.

delhi Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr Bhai Mahavir founded Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, Anand Vihar, to equip students to contribute positively towards nation building.

The school’s founder, Dr Mahavir, was inspired by Bhai Parmanand’s philosophy of reviving the glory of Indian Vedic culture and taking everyone along. Dr Mahavir summed up his views on education in these words: “Creativity is the keystone of every paradigm in education.” His thoughts have taken a foothold at Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir which challenges students to challenge themselves to expand their horizons. His vision was that educators and schools should serve as a platform for exchange of ideas and enable students to come up with solutions for the problems that plague the world. The school organises events regularly in accordance with this philosophy. The school celebrated “Vision Air: An Ode to the Vision of our Founder” by organising inter-school events on business, economics, English, mathematics, computer science, robotics and debating. Vision Air focused on the sustainable development goals of the United Nations Development Programme. The event was a celebration of learning, curiosity, imagination, collaboration and group exploration.

