Bosco Public gets new set of student leaders

delhi

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:25 IST

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, appointed members of the student council and the prefectorial council at an investiture ceremony.

At the solemn ceremony the school entrusted responsibilities to the newly appointed student council and the young leaders pledged to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities. The dignitaries present were school chairman Dr Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, principal Rajiv Duggal, vice principal Priya Handa and primary head Sofia Malik. Senior head boy Deepanshu Tamta and senior head girl Mansi Goel expressed their gratitude to their teachers and mentors for this title. Darsh Sharma as the junior head boy and Yuvakshi Goswami as the junior head girl promised to fulfil their responsibilities sincerely.

The new student council was welcomed with enthusiasm. The ceremony was also an occasion to demonstrate the school’s commitment to environmental and social causes. Boscons pledged to lead from front in the “say no to plastic” drive. The principal motivated students to minimise plastic use and act sensitively towards the environment. Students were felicitated for animal welfare work at the Dhyaan Foundation. The school announced the starting of a Bosco Animal Brigade of teachers and students. The vice-principal congratulated the council members and informed them about the magic “I” which stands for integrity. The event concluded with the insightful words of chairman Dr Tuteja. Good leadership paves the way for good citizenship, he said.

The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 12:24 IST