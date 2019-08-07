Cambridge School organises felicitation ceremony

delhi

Cambridge School, Greater Noida, held its investiture and annual felicitation programme to anoint the freshly elected batch of school heads, sports captain and house prefects and award the high achievers in academics and co-curricular activities.

The school honoured achievers from Classes 6 to 12 and those with exceptional results in the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Vidisha Saxena and Himank Gangwar were appointed school head girl and head boy respectively. The prefects took a pledge to uphold the values of integrity, empathy, perseverance, excellence and courage and live by the school motto “We learn to serve.”

In his address, chief guest and school management committee member Indranil Gupta talked about the importance of getting it right as a society, as families, and as schools in today’s turbulent environment. He urged students to learn to differentiate between right and the wrong, to have the courage to question and intervene and to fashion a better life. He underlined the role of parents in setting the right example for children, and partnering with teachers to provide support and encouragement. He reminded everyone that a person is remembered by how he/she makes others feel, not by mere words or even what he/she did. School principal Dr Rekha Bhushan expressed her appreciation to the outgoing batch of students for their exemplary achievements and bringing laurels to the school. She congratulated the new prefects, exhorting them to be role models and embrace responsibility. A motivational song and a dance performance by students of Classes 6 to 9 rounded off the ceremony.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Raghav Global School, Sector 122, Noida, celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour Kargil war heroes and the supreme sacrifice of 527 soldiers.

Parents of Shaheed Captain Shashikant Sharma, Flight Lt. J.P Sharma, Sudesh Sharma and Major General Inderjeet Kashyap graced the occasion. Talented students of RGS presented a programme showing the courage and devotion to duty of the Indian armed forces. The audience could not hold back their tears. Finally, Flight Lt. J.P Sharma and Major General Inderjeet Kashyap said they were impressed and would have missed it if they could not come. The event was a major success.

A Selfless Service With A Smile

Blue Angels Global School, Charmwood Village, Faridabad, conducted a free health check-up and blood donation camp in collaboration with Supreme Hospital, Faridabad on its premises.

The initiative was taken on the day of the parent-teacher conference. The event began at 8.30 am and continued till 1 pm. One of the rooms on the ground floor was utilised for the medical check-up of parents of students and donors. There was another large hall in the basement where all the preparations such as arrangement of beds, medical staff, registration desk and sanitation were made. Donors could lie down, donate blood and recuperate for a while before they left the venue. Rotary Blood Bank Charitable Trust, a registered project of Rotary Clubs of Faridabad, was roped in for this occasion. The donors were required to fill a medical form confirming their health status, medical history followed by the blood group testing and blood pressure monitoring prior to the blood donation. It was great to see a large number of parents turning up for this noble cause. The school staff also pitched in with enthusiasm. The samples were collected, sealed and transported away. The donors were awarded with certificates of appreciation and a goody bag containing a mug, biscuits, a banana and a tetra pack of mango juice. The joint effort made by faculty, staff and parents helped in making the camp a success. The camp held under the guidance of principal Sharda Muni conveyed the message of selfless service with a smile.

Inter House English Debate

A debate gives students creative room to express what they feel. Aster Public School, Greater Noida, conducted an inter-house English Debate. School academic advisory committee member Sunil Saxena, principal Preeti Sharma, and vice principal Jaiveer Dagar graced the occasion. The competition was adjudged by Seema, pre-primary head, and Manju Rani, academic incharge (middle wing). The students presented their views in favour and against the topic. It was evident that the teams were well-prepared and used right facial expressions, body language and gestures to be more emphatic. The format of the debate was a bit different as the participants were also asked questions by the interjectors from each house. The students of Nehru House outshined everyone and bagged the first position. Tagore House came second and Shastri House secured the third position. The principal congratulated the winners on their efforts and talent.

Hygiene And Dental Checkup

Holy Child Public School, Sector 75, Faridabad, hosted a dental checkup camp by dental surgeons Dr Kanchan Baisoya and Nimilika Chaudhary to promote good oral care habits.

The dental surgeons spoke about common dental ailments, especially tooth decay and gum diseases and ways to prevent them. The students were informed what to eat to prevent tooth decay. The surgeons assessed the oral health of students and taught them hygiene practices.

