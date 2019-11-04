e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Darshan Academy honours teachers

The school felicitated staff who had won awards from different groups

delhi Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Principal A David and Sunaina, a teacher, were among those felicitated
Principal A David and Sunaina, a teacher, were among those felicitated
         

Darshan Academy, Delhi, felicitated the teachers who were honoured for services to education by different groups.

To begin with, a congratulatory note from DEF president A K Sachdeva was read out. Students gave a welcome speech and presented a dance. The highlights of the cultural programme were an interactive talk show, fun games, music and classical dance performances, and a comical skit.

Principal A David spoke about the significance of the day. Like a sculptor, when we chip out unnecessary parts from within us, God emerges, he said. He congratulated teachers who were felicitated.

The International Institute of Hotel Management honoured A David for being a principal par excellence and Sunaina PRT for being a teacher par excellence. Headmistress Mamta Sabharwal was honoured with an award of excellence from the Bharat Vikas Parishad and a certificate of appreciation from JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur. Senior coordinator Bhavna Arora received an Innovative National Teacher Award from the CED Foundation. Monika Sachdeva PGT Biology got the Star Innovator award from the S Chand group and Certificate of Appreciation from JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur. Reenu Bindra, PGT physical education received Dr GP Gautam National Award from the Physical Education Foundation of India. Aruna Sharma PRT and computer teacher Veerender Singh Attri received an award of excellence from the Bharat Vikas Parishad. Contribution of librarian Mamta Amarpuri was acknowledged by Sardar Patel University, Gujarat and the Library Professional Association. A special award was constituted by the school to honour the favorite teachers. Four teachers were awarded namely Meenakshi Bhatia for pre-primary, Bindu Saini for primary, Sunderlali for middle wing and Chanda Negi for secondary and sr secondary group.

