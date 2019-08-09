DAV hosts workshop on the evil of bullying

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:56 IST

A Workshop by Atmabodh

DAV Public School, Vasant Kunj, hosted a workshop on the evil of bullying which was conducted by the NGO Atmabodh.

Pawan Mittal, a lawyer and an alumnus of DAV Vasant Kunj; Janak Nandini Singh, joint secretary of the NGO; and Vidharti Thakur, a member of the NGO, enlightened students about the evil. The aim of the workshop was to raise awareness among students and protect them from becoming a victim of bullying and to seek legal recourse if necessary. The experts informed students about laws related to bullying. The workshop gave students the tools to recognise, report and resolve bullying. Concepts such as good touch and bad touch, eve-teasing and child abuse were also discussed. The workshop concluded with a discussion on the consequences of using social media without awareness and wisdom. The workshop made the students realise that they should shun bullying and not become a victim.

International Red Cross Day

The students of Poorna Prajana Public School, Vasant Kunj presented a special assembly on International Red Cross Day which is celebrated to promote humanitarian actions.

The assembly depicted the functions of the Red Cross in unfortunate circumstances such as wars and disasters. Students shed light on the co-founder of the Red Cross Henry Dunant. They shared information about the roles and functions of the organisation. They came dressed up as Red Cross society members and highlighted their principles of being impartial, independent and neutral. The core message of the Red Cross was conveyed clearly.

Intra BMUN

Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar, organised a Model United Nations Conference.

The BMUN comprised three committees, United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Security Council and All India Political Parties Meet. School alumni, who are reputed names in the MUN circuit, took part in the conference as executive board members. Their past experiences and expertise were important for running the committees efficiently. The delegates participated enthusiastically in the committee proceedings. At the end, principal Menakshi Kushwaha appreciated the delegates for their research and performances. This initiative taken by Birla Vidya Niketan gave students experience of debating global issues.

An Art Workshop

The art department of Gurukul The School, Ghaziabad, organised a workshop on the theme Blue Gold to channelise the creativity of students.

The workshop emphasised on the importance of water in everyone’s life, be it human beings, plants or animals. Keeping this in view, the students were taught how to make underwater animals such as starfish and octopus using origami. The students enjoyed themselves and were seen adding their creative angles to the animals that they were making. This highlighted the importance of saving water and keeping it pollution-free, not just for themselves, but also for numerous animals for whom water is their home and means of survival. Principal Gaurav Bedi appreciated the manner in which the workshop was conducted.

Visit to National Police Memorial

The students of DAV Public School, RK Puram visited the National Police Memorial.

The students learnt about central forces and police forces in states and union territories. The students appreciated the bravery of police forces at the time of terror attack on Parliament in Delhi and the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. A short documentary highlighted the motto of Shanti, Seva and Nyaya which police personnel are expected to follow. It was a great learning experience for students.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:55 IST