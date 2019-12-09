Delhi school events: Badminton Training Sessions for Students

delhi

As part of the Marksharks Passion Expedition Programme conducted in schools of Delhi NCR in association with HT PACE, a training session was conducted for the students by Prakash Padukone Badminton Schools, leading badminton academy that applies global curriculum focusing on foundational and advanced training modules of badminton. The quality of the training and curriculum is derived from the global experience of Prakash Padukone, a legendary name in the field of Indian badminton, and his coaches. Moreover, India On Track (IOT), a sports organisation that focuses on positively impacting the sports ecosystem in India, has come together with Prakash Padukone to operate the academy across various cities. These training sessions were conducted at their centre – The Infinity School, Greater Noida – over a period of three days. Highly skilled coaches from the academy focused on teaching young students agility and footwork, which formulate the basics of the game. The training drills conducted by the coaches helped young shuttlers in techniques, coordination as well as increasing strength, speed and endurance during the play. After the sessions, the students were ecstatic to grasp tactics which were critical to the sport.

Inter-House Debate Competition

Darshan Academy, Delhi, organised an inter-house debate competition to hone public speaking skills.

Students of Classes 9 to 11 spoke on the topic “Moral education covers four pillars of teaching and learning: Character, individual, civic sense and culture.” All the four houses were given topics to think over and share their views. There were six participants in each house, out of which two speakers voiced their ideas in Hindi. Middle wing academic coordinator Anjali Keshwani and Dr Vijaylaxmi were on the panel of judges. Principal A David spoke some words of wisdom. Armed with statistics and data, the participants made their arguments more emphatic with right facial expressions, body movements and gestures. Moderator Anjali Keshwani appreciated the enthusiasm and oratory skills of students. She recited a self-composed poem on the four pillars of teaching and learning. The competition ended with a few words by Dr Vijaylaxmi.

Annual School Fete

Ramjas Primary School, Darya Ganj, hosted the fourth Annual School Fete under the guidance of principal Sonia Datta.

A plethora of activities kept the students as well as their parents engaged throughout the day. It was an honour to have asst commissioner of police, Darya Ganj, Veer Singh, as the chief guest. The guest of honour was Raj Kumar Gupta, chairman, Ramjas Foundation. The other distinguished guests present were Raj Nath Gupta, chairman, Ramjas Primary School, Rajendra Mohan, manager, Ramjas Primary School, Atam Prakash Aggarwal, manager Ramjas School, Pusa Road, Harsh Gupta, manager, Ramjas School, Vinod Kumar Gupta, manager, VDUC Ballimaran, J C Pahuja, education co-ordinator, Ramjas Foundation, Sneh Mehta, the former principal, Ramjas Primary School and S Bhuwan Chandra Nainwal, former RSMI organiser. Datta welcomed the guests and PTA members. Then the school magazine Prayas was released. The cultural programme started with an invocation to Lord Ganesha. It was followed by a Rajasthani puppet dance. A ballet Sant Ramayan by Classes 3 to 5 left the audience spellbound. Parents and children enjoyed the cultural programme as well as different games stalls put up by the teachers. They also relished delicacies of Chandni Chowk.

TSSMUN

The Srijan School, Model Town, conducted the first edition of The Srijan School Model United Nations Conference in which over 200 delegates from different schools participated over two days.

Students focused on achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and brainstormed solutions to bring positive change in their communities. The conference started with the opening ceremony, but for the TSSMUN team, the day began two hours earlier with the arrival of team members and volunteers working to ensure everything was in order and preparing to greet the first delegates. The opening ceremony began in the presence of chief guest Burenbayar Chanrav, minister counsellor in the embassy of Mongolia and guest of honour Prof Nirmala Joshi, director of India-Central Asia Foundation, New Delhi. The programme began with felicitation of the distinguished guests and their encouraging words. It was followed by Saraswati Vandana and a dance performance on the theme terrorism. Finally Yashas Chauhan, secretary general of TSSMUN declared the conference open. In the closing ceremony all the winners of TSSMUN 2019 were conferred awards by chief guest and Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and principal Vincent Ashish Moses. The best school delegation award was conferred on Modern School, Barakhambha Road.

Constitution Day

VSPK International School, Rohini, celebrated Constitution Day.

Under the guidance of school chairman SK Gupta, Class 8 students organised a special assembly. Management committee member Pramila Gupta said that patriotism should be shown not only through our words but also through our actions. Director Kapil Gupta and Pankaj Gupta sang Saare Jahan Se Achha. Principal Dr Neelu Goswami took students on a journey of the constitution.

Workshop on Responsible Plastic Waste Disposal

DAV Public School, Sector-7, Rohini, organised a workshop on better plastic waste management practices.

Plastic pollution is one of the pressing environmental issues that need attention. Over the last few decades, the exploitation of our resources and degradation of our environment have gone up at an alarming rate.

The school extended its support to the Plastic Waste Management Project, an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme in collaboration with NDMC. The workshop was conducted by Australian marine scientist and conservationist Dr Judi Lowe and Nimesh Sharma, a consultant with UNDP. This workshop aimed at implementing the plastic waste management project in India to promote responsible plastic disposal. It also educated students on the harmful effects of plastic and urged them to take concrete steps.

Global Innovative School Award by BITS Pilani

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, has received the Global Innovative School Award from BITS Pilani.

BITS Pilani, Dubai, adjudged MPS as one of the best schools in north India Dubai for creating brand equity in its innovative classroom pedagogies. MPS was one of the few institutes from north India to receive this coveted award. The citation and trophy were a testimony to the fact that the school is setting a benchmark in using ICT in school education.

Plogging Activity

On the initiative of the CBSE, Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, conducted several activities to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Twenty one students from Classes 7 to 10 took part in a plogging event near the school drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign. Students picked up and segregated waste. In this cleanliness drive, the parents also accompanied the students. The local residents were all praise for the school and the students.

Annual Function – “Pratibimb”

Abhinav Public School, Sector-3, Rohini organised its annual function titled Pratibimb at Maharaj Agrasen Institute of Technology Auditorium with splendour.

The programme began with lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana. Students presented cultural items such as Taekwondo performance, yoga performance, Haryanvi dance, Goa beach dance, Nepali folk dance, Bihu folk dance, Garhwali folk dance, Garba, Bhangra and an English skit Say No to Plastic. Prizes were distributed among the outstanding sportsmen and merit holders. Chairman Dr KK Bansal spoke about different aspects of education and advised students to work hard. The best performances were “It’s a Holiday” and “Pulwama attack”. Manager Subhash Bansal appreciated the efforts of staff and the cooperation of parents. Director Ankit Aggarwal highlighted the initiatives taken by the school management while principal Rajesh Sharma highlighted the achievements of the school.