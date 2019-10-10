DPS, Mathura Road, marks heritage week

delhi

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:02 IST

The Heritage Week

DPS, Mathura Road, organised a scintillating cultural extravaganza “The Heritage Week” for students.

Dr Padmavati Dua, a Delhi-based radiologist was the chief guest on the inaugural day along with principal Deeksha Khera, vice principal Reema Sharma, headmistress Ranjana Dean, senior mistress Renu Puri and other dignitaries. Through an amalgamation of theatre and dance, students depicted the history and the cultural legacy of our nation. Glimpses of special songs and dances, dialects, clothes and customs followed by the diverse population of different states giving a message to preserve our cultural heritage touched each and every heart.

In her address, the chief guest appreciated the school for putting up a great show and for providing exposure to the future generation towards our heritage. She ended with a song “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” promoting national integration and unity in diversity. The principal applauded the efforts put in by all and congratulated the students on their performance. With 100% participation by the students, the mega event was appreciated by the parents and other invitees. It concluded with a fun-filled food fiesta “The Taste of India” showcasing dishes from major Indian states.

Khilona Theatre Group

As a part of its endeavour to expose students to the theatre masterpieces of the world, Tagore International School, East of Kailash, organised a stage performance for students by the Khilona Theatre Group, India’s first theatre group of adults performing for children.

The group staged the musical play, The Clown’s Cry for the Moon inspired by the tales, The Wizard of Oz and Monkey and the Crocodile. They also performed, The Golden Fish, a play based on a fairy tale in verse, The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish, by the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. Directed by Vinod Kumar Sharma, a veteran in professional children’s theatre, the plays were an amalgamation of humour, dance and rhythm that spread myriad of messages in a fun-filled way. The involvement of the children was evident through their keen and enthusiastic participation.

Renu Khosla Dance Competition

Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, organised the Renu Khosla Dance Competition in its Helen Hall.

This annual inter-house event is held in memory of their ex-student, Renu Khosla, and is marked by classical solo dance performances to a musical accompaniment conveying a story or a theme. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by principal Sr Stella Joseph, headmistress, Sr Nesam and the honourable judges Dr Sneha Chakradhar and Krittika Uppal. The participating houses Ashoka, Gandhi, Nehru and Tagore presented excellent performances. Each dance was choreographed to perfection. The judges praised the energy and enthusiasm of the participants, true to the character of Indian classical dance. They appreciated the school for promoting Indian classical forms and said that dance is a pathway to happiness. The principal announced the results and gave the first prize to Deepshika Upreti and the second prize to Tisha Jain. Tagore House bagged the overall trophy. The vice head girl proposed the vote of thanks.

Interschool Music, Dance, Art and Drama Festival

The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar, celebrated an interschool music, dance, art and drama festival titled Malhaar. It is the raga that settles the dust of the summer and brings in the rains.

As many as 17 schools from Delhi-NCR participated in the competitions. The events included dance, music, art and drama. Hours of practice were evident from the performances. The lamp was lit by chief guest Padma Vibhushan, Dr Sonal Mansingh, vice chairperson, Dr Nayana Goradia, principal Tania Joshi and senior PTA representatives. In her address the chief guest said we must remain grounded in our roots. She urged the students to follow only those aspects of the West which complement us. An array of judges were invited to judge the events. The students dressed in their ethnic finery set the mood for the celebration. The Indian School being host school did not vie for a trophy. Therefore although its entries for dance and music were awarded higher scores, the rolling trophy was awarded to Tagore International School, East of Kailash.

Remodelling of Paper Bags

The “Club with a Cause” of Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park organised an activity in the primary wing.

Club members from the senior wing, students from the primary wing and special wing decorated about 50 paper bags under the guidance of teachers Alka Singh, HOD, English; Shefali Paliwal, special educator; and Sukhjeet Kaur, art teacher, primary wing. Principal Poonam S Rampal and all the administrative heads extended support to the event. The students enjoyed this activity, as they got a chance to interact with each other and create beautiful bags. The school has been working for the cause of the environment and these redesigned bags will be re-used.

Inter-House Monologue Competition

The Ardee School, New Friends Colony held an inter-house monologue competition to appreciate Shakespearean language.

The competition gave students an opportunity to revisit many of Shakespeare’s monologues such as “To be, or not to be, that is the question…” from Hamlet and “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears…” from Julius Caesar. The students were abuzz with excitement as archaic Shakespearean words filled the air. It was a great learning experience for students as they memorised their lines, delivered them with confidence and tried to interpret them.

Oath Ceremony For Swachta And Water Conservation

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, celebrated Swachta and Water Conversation Week in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a clean India.

The students took an oath to conserve every drop of water and promised a greener tomorrow. They planted trees to make this vision a reality. They also expressed their views on being the change makers for a better tomorrow as per the guidelines of Ryan group chairman Dr AF Pinto to ensure that every Ryanite is a green ambassador.

Water Conservation

Bala Pritam Guru Harkishan International Public School, Vasant Vihar, celebrated Jal Shakti Abhiyan to create awareness about water conservation.

The event made students understand that water is a precious gift of Mother Nature and it is the duty of every citizen to conserve water. They spread awareness through posters, painting, street play, informative rally and poem recitation. It was stressed that now we are left with only two options: Save water now or crave for it in future. About 100 students participated in the awareness week and spread the message that we should not overuse or misuse water. Students visited a rainwater harvesting site at the school to get first hand information.

Indonesian Embassy

Green Fields School, Safdurjung Enclave, hosted an Angklung music performance by traditional musician Wildan Qadaris. The dignitaries from the Indonesian embassy present at the event were Lestyani Yunarish, educational and cultural attaché; Anisha Sophiany, second secretary information and cultural affairs; and Alland Ferdinand, from cultural and heritage presentation board of Gorontalo.

Qadaris has wide experience as a composer and organiser of Angklung music. He held the audience spellbound with his performance with the musical instrument Angklung. It is a traditional musical instrument of Indonesia made of tuned bamboo sections on a frame. Wildan kept the students and the staff mesmerised. The grand finale was the Indian national anthem sung by the entire gathering and the Anklung instrument played by the students on directions given by Qadari. Students and staff were able to experience the cultural wealth of Indonesia.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:50 IST