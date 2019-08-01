Dramatic skills to the fore at Nav Bharti

delhi

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:52 IST

Nav Bharti Public School, Pitampura, organised an inter-house drama competition titled Manchan under the guidance of principal Sanjay Bhartiya.

The dignitaries present were former education officer RP Ram, Remal Public School manager Rohit Bajaj and Rami Bhartiya. The judge was S Saki, PGT English, Remal Public School. Students of all the four houses i.e. Honesty, Integrity, Modesty and Sincerity presented plays on the socio-economic status of women in India Japan and South Korea. The objective of the programme was to make the spectators aware of the condition of women in the world. Honesty house presented a play Let Me Fly on the discrimination faced by women in India in the field of education. Integrity house presented the problems faced by women in South Korea in their play Escape the Corset. Modesty house students showed how women in Japan face discrimination in their careers in the play I Too Can. A comparative analysis of the position of women in these countries was presented in the play Journey to Equity by Sincerity House. All the four plays were judged on the basis of their content, props, costumes and expressions. All the four houses put in their best performance. Class 8 also presented a dance drama which was touching. Sincerity House was the winner.

Principal Sanjay Bhartiya and the guests appreciated the wonderful performances of the students. The programe culminated with the vote of thanks by the principal.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 10:51 IST