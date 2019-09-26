Green Day organised at Silver Line Prestige School

delhi

Sep 26, 2019

Interact Club

Silver Line Prestige School, Ghaziabad, celebrated Green Day or Plantation Day. It is an annual event when students plant trees and pledge to strengthen their bond with Mother Nature.

The school believes in maintaining greenery and is devoted to creating awareness about environmental issues since 1993. The event was graced by school chairman Rotarian Subhash Jain, Reena Agarwala, past president, Rotary Ghaziabad Central 3012; Rotarians Sarang Agarwala and Babita Jain, Naman Jain, Dr Veena Mittal and Dr Shweta Tyagi. The celebration began with chants of Om Haritam. The students presented songs, dances and a skit. The Eco-Club students made a PowerPoint presentation. The cultural programme was followed by the installation ceremony of the Rotary’s Interact Club. Interact Club office bearers were appointed. The ceremony concluded with the speech of director principal Rotarian Reena Agarwala. Dr Mittal also delivered a motivating speech. GDA vice chairperson Kanchan Verma interacted with the students and appreciated their efforts at environment conservation. The GDA distributed about 6,000 saplings to schools in Ghaziabad. Silver Line Prestige School was given 500 saplings which were planted on Green Day.

Young Leaders

Mother’s Global School, Preet Vihar, inducted newly appointed members of the students council at an investiture ceremony.

Principal Archana Manocha administered the oath of office. Newly appointed head boy Manav Gupta, head girl Urvashi Aggarwal and other office bearers pledged to hold the school motto of Discipline, Devotion and Character in high esteem and carry out their duties with dedication. The council members were honoured with badges and sashes. The principal congratulated the members and reminded them of the responsibility that goes with their position. She also expressed her hope that the office bearers will uphold the values for which the school stands for. School director Neeta Jethy also congratulated the members and briefed them about their roles and responsibilities. She urged them to be the role models for others. Academic advisor Rita Talwar emphasised on the significance of their role. The function ended with the school song and the national anthem.

Artificial Intelligence for Sustainability

Six students of Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, took part in a working model competition on the subject “Artificial intelligence for sustainability” at the International Conference on Emerging Advancement in Science and Technology. The event was held at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment and was organised by DRDO and Society for Japan Science Promotion Alumni. The school won the second prize in the competition. The models displayed were Soil moisture testing using tensiometer for irrigation purpose, drone for spraying pesticides and obstacle avoider vehicle. Students learnt the importance of teamwork, applications of scientific concepts and how to use them in model construction. Students got an opportunity to interact with professors and scientists from Japan, CSIR and DRDO. The event provided a platform for students to discuss recent innovations, trends and concerns about Artificial Intelligence.

Happy Classrooms

The CBSE organised a capacity building programme on Happy Classrooms at Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar. Dr Manimala Roy, principal of Basava International School, New Delhi, conducted the session.

Thirty two participants from reputed schools in Delhi attended the session. The focus of the programme was on understanding emotional intelligence, behaviour analysis, ways to foster happiness in the classrooms and adopting the story telling approach. Dr Roy talked about pathways to reach happiness like forgiveness, optimism, empathy, rational thoughts and gratitude. She said the formula for happiness was as follows: Biological/genetic set point + conditions of life + factors under voluntary control. She reiterated the strategies for a happy classroom which included adopting certain approaches that encourage students to learn, like experiential method, storytelling. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates. It was a fun-filled and enriching session for creating happy classrooms.

Special Assembly

The students of Lovely Public Senior Sec School, Priyadarshini Vihar, attended a morning assembly on hand-washing techniques. They also watched a video on how hand hygiene can reduce the spread of germs.

The morning assembly was a good way to spread the message about the importance of proper hand washing. Students and teachers also took the Pledge for All on the issue which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The assembly ended with the message: “The objective of cleaning is not just to clean, but to feel happiness in living in that environment.”

Sep 26, 2019