Lotus Valley school Noida holds students’ conclave

The theme of the event was Youth: A Potent Force for Change

delhi Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
About 180 students from 24 premier schools attended the meet
About 180 students from 24 premier schools attended the meet (HT)
         

VOICES, The Student Conclave, held at Lotus Valley International School, Noida commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, had the theme of Youth: A Potent Force for Change.

It was attended by 180 students from 24 premier schools of Delhi-NCR as well as about 350 students from LVIS. The event was by graced by Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Dr Shayama Chona, former ambassador TCA Rangachari, Kathak exponent Padmashri Dr Shovana Narayan, famous author Ankit Fadia, professor, Ashoka University, Dr Mahesh Rangarajan, director, Danish Cultural Institute in India, Thomas Sehested, CEO, Accuracap Consultancy Services, Dr Naresh Chand Gupta, director, Government Affairs, Salesforce, Shweta Rajpal Kohli, stand-up comedian Vasu Primlani, director general, ICTRC, Dr V S Ravindran, department of management, IFIM, Fathima Raj Kilimas, Wing Commander Pooja Thakur, Swami Prabuddhananda of Maharshi Ramana Kendra, leading puppeteer Dadi D Pudumjee, CEO, Rusk Media, Mayank Yadav, and graphic novelist Abhishek Singh.

The event opened with an ode to Mahatma Gandhi, followed by a yoga presentation on the power of youth. Dr Shayama Chona said youth have the potential to rewrite their destiny and urged them to chase their dreams. Principal of LVIS, Noida, Dr Ruchi Seth reaffirmed her faith in the youth to find solutions for pressing global challenges. The conclave witnessed discussions and presentations on subjects from equity to inclusivity, and science to spirituality. In the valedictory session, renowned actor Jimmy Sheirgill joined the Concerto: The Solidarity Manifesto and reiterated that empowered youth can prove to be the greatest force that drives the world towards success and prosperity. He motivated the students by saying “whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability.” The coveted Best School Trophy was bagged by DPS Sector 45, Gurugram.

