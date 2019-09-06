Music, folk dance enthral audience in Delhi World Public school

delhi

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:08 IST

Delhi World Public School (DWPS), Noida Extension, organised a traditional Peruvian folk dance and a music concert titled Melodies of the Andes on its campus recently. It was presented by the members of the famous band Apu Inka.

The event was graced by the ambassador of Peru to India, Carlos R Polo, who was escorted by the members of the management, chairman Vipin Sahni, directors Rohit Singh and Saiyam Sahni. They all were accorded a floral welcome and felicitated with a memento. School principal Jyoti Arora welcomed the gathering and expressed her delight speculating the impact the band would create. The chairman felt proud to host the event . The band presented its show offering a traditional Andean experience interpreting cosmopolitan melodies. Their mystical songs and enchanting compositions were mesmeric. The concert was a great experience for everyone.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:02 IST