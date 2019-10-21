Principal of DPSG, Vasundhara honoured

delhi

Fortune 50 Principals of India

Trilok Singh Bist, the principal of DPSG, Vasundhara, has won the Top 50 Principals in India Award conferred by Fortune Magazine in collaboration with Univariety, a Singapore-based online career counselling portal.

Fortune Magazine in collaboration with Univariety and Amity University had felicitated 50 leaders at a ceremony in Jaipur. Bist and vice chairman of DPSG Group Anshul Pathak were felicitated as the Future 50 leaders. Bist told reporters that this was the outcome of 30 years of hard work. He has already been decorated with awards such as CBSE National Principal’s Award in 2016-17, Outstanding Services Award for IAYP, Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards, UK and Shiksha Ratna in 2007.

DPSG Vasundhara is known for shaping the personalities of students. Bist said the school has been giving toppers to the country and producing excellent human beings. The school is celebrating 20 years of service to society and hence arranging a meeting in which alumni from all over the globe are expected. DPSG, Vasundhara, is known for imparting quality education under the guidance of the DPS Ghaziabad Society. It is celebrating 20 years of excellence with the tag line “Vini Vidi Vici” i.e “We came, We saw and We won’’.

3rd Tensberg International Taekwondo Championship

Taekwondo champions from Ryan International School, Greater Noida, bagged the second overall position in the Tensberg International Taekwondo Championship in Nepal.

About 1,580 students participated from 14 countries including Sri Lanka, India, South Korea, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, China, Australia, America, Canada, Nepal and Afganistan. Ryan, Greater Noida, won three silver medals and five bronze medals in different categories. Vishal Nagar and Lakshay Srivastava won a silver medal. Parth Bharadwaj won a silver medal in Para Taekwondo category. Udit Badoni, Karan Giri, Harsh Bhamra, Shashank Singh and Arnav Saxena bagged bronze medals. The champions were appreciated for their performances. The school principal appreciated their efforts.

Traffic Awareness Campaign and Cleanliness Drive

Interact Club members of DPS, GBN, took out a rally on road safety and cleanliness.

More than 100 students and teachers took part in the rally at Sector 110, Noida. The team assembled at traffic lights and created awareness about road safety. The students regulated traffic on the road. Interactors of DPS, GBN also conducted a cleanliness drive and conveyed the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. They took up brooms and garbage bags to clean the surroundings. They made students aware about road safety and cleanliness. They also gave information to commuters. The objective was to make students think about development, in which road safety and cleanliness play an important role. The drive was inspiring and motivating. The students also interacted with the traffic police and members of the public.

Investiture ceremony

Ch. Chhabil Dass Public School, Patel Nagar, Ghaziabad organised a ceremony to confer titles on members of the school council.

The event was graced by the manager, principal and vice-principal. It began with the school song. Manager Rohit Goswami conferred ties and badges on the school prefectorial board. The school flag was handed over to the new head boy. The house flags were also handed over to the new members. The head boy took an oath. In her address, principal Tripti Mawri urged the prefectorial team to be good leaders and shoulder responsibilities efficiently. She said, “Leaders are not born, they are made.” The programme concluded with the national anthem.

SOF Examination

It was a proud moment when students of Aster Public School Noida Extension, excelled in the SOF Examination.

The school believes in overall blossoming of a child. It emphasises not just on regular studies and curriculum-based activities, but also on allied educational goals. The students proved their potential. The school hopes to keep up the good work and take the students to great heights. It congratulated the achievers of the SOF examination and wished them the best.

District U-19 Netball Championship 2019

Vishal International School, Noida Extension, shone in the District U-19 Netball Championship 2019.

The event was organised by District Netball Association, G. B. Nagar at Vishal International School. VIS girls defeated DPS Gr Noida 7-2 score, bagging the winner’s trophy. VIS boys also won against Blue Diamond School Gr Noida 8-4, grabbing the winner’s trophy.

Excited about the achievement, principal Sunita Bhan motivated the students to achieve even more in future and take part in the Fit India Movement initiated by PM Narendra Modi.

CBSE Cluster Taekwondo Championship

Ramagya School, Noida, won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals in the CBSE Cluster Taekwondo Championship held at PNS Arihant Academy Najibabad, Bijnor.

A total of 167 schools from North Zone 1 Dehradun region took part in the event. The winners were awarded medals as well as certificates. School chairman Dr Sanjay Gupta, managing director Utkarsh Gupta and principal Aparna Magee congratulated the winners, and Taekwondo coach Abdul Mobbin for bringing laurels to the school.

