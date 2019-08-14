Red Roses Public holds French competition

delhi

Aug 14, 2019

Red Roses Public School, Saket, organised an Inter-School French Competition to celebrate the 40th year of its inception.

Ten reputed schools of Delhi and NCR namely Amity International (Pushp Vihar), Apeejay, GD Goenka, St Paul’s, Mount Olympus , JM International, Daisy Dales, Jagran, Lawrence participated in the event. Vandana Kumar, French teacher at Mata Gujri School, graced the occasion. The students sang Dire Bonjour which impressed everyone. Several activities gave students exposure to French culture and language. The events organised included solo song for Classes 7 and 8, collage making for Classes 6 to 8 on Indo-French Friendship and quiz competition for Classes 9 and 10 on the culture and civilisation of France. It ended in a nail-biting tie-breaker round.

M Swati of Daisy Dales bagged first position in collage making. Amruta Vani of Mount Olympus grabbed the first position in French solo song competition while the winners of the quiz were Ananya Manoj and Aryaman Jay of JM International School. Trophies and merit certificates were awarded to winners of top three positions and appreciation certificates to all the participants. The guest enlightened the students on the importance of learning a foreign language and the correct way of speaking it. She was gratified to see the enthusiastic participation of students in activities. It was also an enriching and motivating experience for the participants. The event concluded with the national anthems of France and India.

St. CLARES’ FEAST

St Anthony’s Sr Sec School, Hauz Khas, celebrated St Clares’ Feast with enthusiasm.

The event began with the welcoming of the chief guests, principal Rev. Sr. Matilda and vice principal Rev. Sr. Sherin. The students of St Clare’s House conducted a special assembly to celebrate the event. The stage was all set with banners promoting the values of prayer, sacrifice and love that were advocated by St Clare. These values and tenets are the cornerstones of our life and serve as foundations of character. The assembly began in a prayerful mood with hymns by students which touched every soul. This was followed by enactments on the life of St Clare, the patroness. This performance imbued noble values and concern for the less fortunate in young students.

Principal Rev Sr Matilda motivated the students to follow St Clare by leading a life of righteousness and simplicity. She encouraged them to feel that spark of divinity within which is important for virtuous living. She exhorted students to be thankful and filled with gratitude for everything that God has given.

Tribute to Kargil Martyr

Kerala Education Society Senior Secondary School, Canning Road (SMS Marg) paid tribute to Kargil martyr Captain Haneef Uddin, who was an old student of the school.

Haneef was only 25 when he died from multiple bullet wounds in the border town of Turtuk during the Kargil war of 1999. Hema Aziz, mother of Haneef, was the chief guest. The old students association announced a scholarship in memory of the war hero. Kerala Education Society secretary general PK Ravindranathan, principal Hari Kumar, vice principal Yamuna Shekhar, PTA secretary Pushpa Kumar and Old Students Association president Jayaprakash spoke on the occasion. Several old classmates of Haneef Uddin attended paid homage to him. The message conveyed to the children was that any war ultimately ends in human beings killing human beings. It is an animal instinct and it is time for us to put an end to warfare.

Theatre Workshop

Theatre teacher Deepika Bansal conducted a theatre workshop to hone the acting skills of the young learners and bring out the hidden actors in them at Gurukul The School, Ghaziabad . Principal Gaurav Bedi appreciated the manner in which the workshop was conducted. The workshop began by enlightening students about what is theatre by giving examples of the movies that they watch and an act-out of the scenes within them. It moved on to explaining the importance of expressions in theatre with the help of a story narration involving sounds and expressions. She also explained the concept of human props to the students and provided clarity by involving them in act-outs related to the same. The students enjoyed playing the human props and were keenly involved in the workshop. In a nutshell, it was informative as well as enjoyable.

RED CROSS DAY

Balvant Ray Mehta Vidya Bhawan, Lajpat Nagar, celebrated Red Cross Day.

The school organised a slogan writing competition for Classes 6 to 8 to highlight the importance of the day. Students listened to and delivered motivational speeches on our duty as human beings. Principal Mukesh Chand urged everyone above the age of 18 to donate blood. He appreciated the efforts of the students and their mentors. At the end, a humanitarian oath was taken by all to be good Samaritans and help others in need.

Aug 14, 2019