Silver jubilee marked at Darshan Academy

Inaugural Ceremony - Silver Jubilee Year

Darshan Academy, Kirpal Bagh, celebrated the silver jubilee year of the Darshan Education Foundation which runs the Darshan Academies. The event also marked the 99th birthday of mystic poet Dhayal Purush Param Darshan Singh Maharaj.

The celebrations began with the release of 25 balloons. A silver jubilee sapling was planted. School principal A David was welcomed. Then HH Sant Rajinder Singh Maharaj gave a spiritual message. In his welcome address, A David read out the message sent by Darshan Education Foundation president AK Sachdeva. Sachdeva mentioned the history and steps taken by the society to improve the education system in its schools. A David welcomed the chief guest Major General (retd) MS Bedi and the guest of honour R P Singh, joint secretary, CBSE. The event began with lamp lighting. The chief guest appreciated the foundation for reaching out to the needy. He also congratulated the school for initiatives to help the poor such as free evening classes. A well choreographed ballet and recitals of Sant Darshan Singh’s poetry, ghazals, qawwalis and dance performances stole the show. The guest of honour was impressed by the performance of students. A spiritual talk by national spiritual coordinator Poonam Ghai and group meditation created a positive atmosphere. After the cultural programme, the fiesta, Kids ‘O’ festum started. It had fun, games, food stalls, DJ music and dance. Everyone was immersed in the fun-filled activities. The year-long celebration could not have had a better beginning than this.

Investiture Ceremony

Sri Guru Nanak Public School, Adarsh Nagar, appointed the prefectural council for the session 2019-20.

The office bearers were bestowed with badges and sashes by chief guest and North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh, principal Dr Anu Gupta and vice principal Shikha Gupta. Head boy Yash Vardhan Shukla and head girl Madhuri took oaths. The oath was administered by prefectural in charge Harleen Kaur. The school principal felicitated the new council members and encouraged them to work with integrity.

Investiture Ceremony

Leadership is the ability to transform vision into reality. St Angel’s School, Sector-15, Rohini organised an investiture ceremony.

The event began with a lamp lighting ceremony and felicitation of the dignitaries with plants. The chief guest was KP Raizada. The choir sang the anthem of the school and offered Sanskrit prayers seeking divine blessings. The fusion dance by Aishwarya of Class 7 was enthralling. Badges were bestowed on the newly elected student council. Head boy Bilwin Baby, head girl Shelly Sharma, vice head boy Bhavneesh Nagpal, vice head girl Isha Gupta and other council members took oaths of office. The junior head boy was Aakar and junior head girl was Anusha Mansal. Then a dance on the need to save the planet was performed. Meritorious students were felicitated with scholar, blue and golden badges. Raizada and head of the school Sunita Kapoor delivered inspiring speeches. They called on the Student Council to carry out their duties with honesty and enthusiasm.

Van Mahotsav

Maharaja Aggarsain Adarsh Public School, DU Block, Pitampura, organised a tree plantation programme to celebrate Van Mahotsav.

The students of Classes 3 to 9 took part in the programme. They had brought saplings from their homes. They planted medicinal plants like Neem, Aloe Vera and Basil. Though their clothes were covered with mud, they enjoyed the plantation process. Some students also participated in a poster-making competition to promote environmental awareness. They made posters on the topic Green Earth, Clean Earth. Each poster had a story to tell and spread the message that the green planet they live in must be cared for. School chairman Jai Narain Gupta also took an active part in the drive and planted a sapling. He delivered a motivating speech. He appreciated the efforts of the staff and students and said, “Trees are essential for life and without trees we cannot exist on this beautiful planet. Owing to the unprecedented cutting of trees, the ecological balance has been disturbed. We should take a pledge to plant at least four saplings a year.”

Investiture Ceremony

DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar, appointed the junior and senior councils at an investiture ceremony.

The former head boy and head girl handed over the school flag to the newly appointed senior head boy Manav Kumar, senior head girl Gargi Mehral, junior head boy Daksh Bhatia and junior head girl Abisha. All the council members took oaths. School Principal Kusum Bhardwaj motivated and inspired the council members with her words.

