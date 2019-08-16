SSLT Gujarat Senior Secondary observes English Week

delhi

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:22 IST

SSLT Gujarat Senior Secondary School, Raj Niwas Marg, celebrated English Week with several fun-filled activities to improve language skills.

The school conducted an array of events to enhance vocabulary, language skills and make learning more enjoyable. Rekha, TGT English, declared the Literary Week open emphasising on the history and importance of English. Jagriti, TGT English, introduced students to official application formats in the first activity “formats of official application.” The activity was aimed at creating awareness to use right expression while writing an official application. Deepa, TGT English, discussed word pronunciation and words which are usually spelt wrong. An inter-class story completion competition was conducted aimed at making students use different expressions to create a story plot based on a given outline. Niveditta, PGT English, conducted a poster-making activity with backdrop images. The aim of the English Week was to hone the LSRW skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) of the children in unconventional ways. Movie show (How to train your dragons) was organised for seniors and juniors. The week ended with a special assembly. Children from the primary section presented a play on Akbar-Birbal. And the newly formed band D’ Sargam presented the song “Hall of Fame” to entertain all. Winners of English zonals were applauded at the special assembly.

Principal Dr Aarti Sharma praised the efforts of the English department and congratulated the students. The aim of the English Week was to hone the LSRW skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) in unconventional ways.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 10:13 IST